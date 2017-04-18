Man Accused Of Stabbing Father, Killing Mother Inside NJ Home Surrenders To Police

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff with police after he allegedly stabbed his parents, killing his mother, inside a New Jersey home.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, SWAT teams surrounded a home on Washington Valley Road where the man locked himself inside after he allegedly stabbed both of his parents, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

His mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police got the father out of the house and rushed him to the hospital, where he has been stabilized and is in serious condition, Schuck reported.

Latest on fatal domestic incident in Bridgewater. Man in custody allegedly stabbed his parents. Mother is dead #1010wins pic.twitter.com/SFu2gAq8HL — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) April 18, 2017

The suspect surrendered to authorities around 1 a.m.

About an hour later, Bridgewater Police announced that the area was safe.

Update: Washington Valley is now open. Police still in the area. All is safe. Thank you for your cooperation! — Bridgewater Police (@BridgewaterPD) April 18, 2017

A motive remains unclear.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to release more information Tuesday.