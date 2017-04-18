Man Accused Of Stabbing Father, Killing Mother Inside NJ Home Surrenders To Police

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff with police after he allegedly stabbed his parents, killing his mother, inside a New Jersey home.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, SWAT teams surrounded a home on Washington Valley Road where the man locked himself inside after he allegedly stabbed both of his parents, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
His mother was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police got the father out of the house and rushed him to the hospital, where he has been stabilized and is in serious condition, Schuck reported.
The suspect surrendered to authorities around 1 a.m.
About an hour later, Bridgewater Police announced that the area was safe.
A motive remains unclear.
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to release more information Tuesday.