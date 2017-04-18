Sources: ACS Previously Visited Home Of 2-Month-Old Bronx Boy Who Is Now Clinging To Life

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Administration Children’s Services apparently visited the home of a 2-month-old Bronx boy on several occasions before paramedics found him near death over the weekend.

EMTs responded to a first-floor apartment at 1881 Morris Avenue on Saturday morning after the child’s mother called 911 to report her baby was having trouble breathing.

Two-month-old Kadiha Marrow is now clinging to life at Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with injuries that sources say are consistent with being violently shaken, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Police say it was possible he was beaten and shaken, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

The boy’s mother, Ashley Rosario, and his father, 23-year-old Cimmie Wright who has 11 prior arrests, are both being questioned by police, Jones reported.

Law enforcement sources said Administration of Children’s Services notified the NYPD it was looking into the family, Silverman reported.

The agency has visited the home at least four times, Jones reported.

A spokesperson for ACS would only say they are working with police.

“We are involved in an active investigation along with the NYPD on this matter. Confidentiality precludes us from commenting further,” ACS Spokesperson Aja Worthy-Davis said in a statement.

Neighbors were stunned by the news.

“Horrifying, scary especially because a few times I almost asked that person to babysit,” one neighbor said.

“It’s awful, it’s terrifying, I don’t know what’s going through people’s minds when they do something to a kid like that,” another neighbor said. “I’ve seen them once or twice coming out of the building, she’s rough with the kid outside the building.”

The child’s 2-year-old brother is now with his grandmother.

The ACS has faced intense scrutiny following several high-profile deaths last year.

In February, Mayor Bill de Blasio named David Hansell as the new commissioner of the ACS. He took over the job left vacant by Gladys Carrion, who stepped down from the position last December amid widespread criticism for the agency’s handling of multiple cases.

Among them was 6-year-old Zymere Perkins, who was allegedly beaten to death at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend in September.

And in December, 3-year-old Jaden Jordan died after being allegedly beaten into a coma. His mother’s boyfriend is also accused in his death.

An independent monitor is now investigating ACS after widespread systemic problems were revealed.