Connecticut Considers Bear Hunt Amid Rising Population, Sightings

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a reason bear sightings are up in Connecticut.
Bears populations have risen in the state to the point where environmental officials believe it’s time to thin the population with a limited bear hunt.
Officials say there were almost no bears in Connecticut thirty years ago, but now the population estimate is more than 700 — and growing at a 10 percent rate year-over-year.
Bear sightings are also up 50 percent — more than 6,400 over the past year. There have also been reports of bears entering residential areas, rifling through trash and going through bird feeders.
Some residents favor action.
“Limited, very limited, humane bear hunt,” one resident told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.
But Annie Hornish, of the Humane Society, says what’s really needed is more education, and that people need to learn how to co-exist with the bears.
“A major contributor is accessible trash and there are bear-proof trash containers that people can buy,” Hornish said. “Or you can keep garbage in your garage if possible.”
Hornish said police can also help by scaring off the animals.