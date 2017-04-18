New York On Alert As Nationwide Manhunt Continues For Suspect In Facebook Video Killing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are on alert, including in New York, as a manhunt for the man accused of killing a stranger in Cleveland and posting a video of it on Facebook is now entering its third day.

A nationwide search is now underway for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who’s wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday.

“He could be nearby. He could be far away or anywhere in between,” FBI agent Stephen Anthony said.

Authorities initially issued a warning for New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan before expanding it nationwide.

“Our message to the community at large is to be careful,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Chief Williams: This is now a national search for Steve. We will leave no stone unturned. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

With New York one of states on high alert for Stephens, every NYPD radio was ringing with the sound of an alert for the suspect, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“Be on the lookout wanted male, for Steven Stephens. He is the suspect in a broadcasted murder, that occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, April, 16,” according to a police radio transmission on Broadcastify.com.

Stephens posted a video of himself killing Godwin, a former foundry worker who had 10 children, police said. In it, he said, “I snapped, I just snapped.” But police would not speculate on what was behind it.

In the video, Stephens told Godwin a woman’s name and said, “She’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.” Godwin did not seem to recognize the name.

The woman Stephens spoke of, Joy Lane, said in a text message to CBS that “we had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened.”

She also said Stephens was “a nice guy” who was good to her and her children.

In one video posted on Facebook, Stephens said that he gambled away everything and that he and his girlfriend had planned to marry but did not, without saying why. He blamed her for what was about to happen.

In the video in which he blamed his girlfriend, Stephens said he woke up last week and “couldn’t take it anymore.”

Investigators said that Godwin was the only victim so far linked to Stephens, despite his claim on Facebook that he killed over a dozen people.

On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company said that Stephens posted a video of himself announcing his intent to commit murder, then two minutes later posted another video of himself shooting and killing Godwin. A few minutes after that, he went live and confessed.

The company said it disabled Stephen’s account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report.

“In this case we did not receive a report about the first video, and we only received a report about the second video — containing the shooting — more than an hour and 45 minutes after it was posted,” said Justin Osofsky, Facebook’s vice president of global operations. “We received reports about the third video, containing the man’s live confession, only after it had ended.”

Officers searched dozens of places around Cleveland without finding Stephens or any other victims before expanding the manhunt. Detectives spoke with the suspect on Sunday by cellphone and tried to persuade him to surrender, police said.

Law enforcement officials said his cellphone was last tracked Sunday afternoon in Erie, Pennsylvania. Police in Philadelphia said eight elementary schools and a high school were locked down Monday while they investigated reported sightings but found nothing.

Meanwhile, dozens of family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to remember Godwin. They carried flowers and balloons and hugged and comforted each other, while urging an end to the violence on their city streets.

“We need him to turn himself in,” relative Angela Small said. “You already took one life. You done took our family and turned it upside down and you need to turn yourself in. Nobody else needs to get hurt.”

Chief Williams: We will follow up on EVERY tip. Please call 1-800-Call FBI with tips.

If you see Steve Stephens, dial 9-1-1. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Stephens is believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture and prosecution.

