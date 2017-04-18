Daughter Of Man Seen Shot To Death On Facebook ‘Saddened’ Suspect Killed Self

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork/AP) — The daughter of a retiree killed in an apparently random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook says she’s sad that the murder suspect killed himself in Pennsylvania.

Robert Godwin Sr., 74, was picking up aluminum cans on Easter Sunday when he was gunned down in a video that was later posted to Facebook.

The suspected shooter, Steve Stephens, 37, led police on a multi-state manhunt that ended in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

After a brief police chase, he took his own life, authorities said.

One of Godwin’s daughters, Debbie Godwin, said she wished Stephens had been captured.

“I’m not happy he’s dead at all, not at all. If you did it, you have to face your crime,” she said.

The break in the case came when police received a tip that Stephens’ car was in a McDonald’s parking lot, Willlams said.

The chase lasted 2 miles, and troopers managed to disable Stephens’ car, state police said. As his car was spinning out of control, he shot himself in the head with a pistol, police said. A pursuing trooper’s car slid into Stephens’ vehicle, but the officer was not injured.

Law enforcement officials had said on Monday that Stephens’ cellphone was last tracked Sunday afternoon near Erie, about 100 miles east of Cleveland.

Williams said Tuesday that it wasn’t clear whether Stephens had any help while he was on the run or where he had been and that investigators will try to retrace he steps.

The video of the killing was up for three hours before it was taken down, raising questions about Facebook’s handling of objectionable material posted by its users. Facebook said it removed the video 23 minutes after learning of it.

In the video of the shooting, Stephens told Godwin the name of his girlfriend and said, “She’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.” Godwin did not seem to recognize the name.

The woman Stephens spoke of, Joy Lane, said in a text message to CBS that “we had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)