N.J. Police Officer Who Alleged He Was Fired For Being Gay Will Return To Force

GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A police officer from Glen Rock, New Jersey who alleged he was fired because he is gay will return to the force next month.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, he and the borough have settled the case.

Officer Matt Stanislao claimed in a lawsuit that he was harassed for his sexuality and never recognized for his acts of heroism.

“I mean this is a guy who jumped into an overflowing creek once and saved a couple people’s lives,” his lawyer, Charles Sciarra, told Silverman.

Eventually, he was fired.

“During his termination, he went out and got a master’s in social work so that could again serve people,” Sciarra said.

Now, Stanislao will get $750,000 and his job back.

“He reflected long and hard on going back to work,” Sciarra said.

Stanislao said he will return since the colleagues who harassed him are gone and there’s a new chief in charge.

“Some horrendous things happened to him along the way, but times are changing,” Sciarra said.

Glen Rock Mayor Bruce Packer sent WCBS 880 a statement, which said, “we welcome Mr. Stanislao back to the police force in a spirit of reconciliation and a clean slate on all sides.”