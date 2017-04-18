Construction To Begin On Hudson Yards ‘Vessel’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Construction is set to begin Tuesday on a crucial element of the Hudson Yards mega project on Manhattan’s west side.
Work will begin on the “vessel,” described as an interactive piece of art that will sit in the middle of the public square. The first 10 pieces of the 150-foot-tall steel structure have already arrived from Italy.
The centerpiece comes from British designer Thomas Heatherwick and is an inverted honeycomb-like structure of platforms and stairways that will stand 150 feet high.
Heatherwick’s other projects include the cauldron for the 2012 Olympics in London.
Construction on “the vessel” is expected to be completed at the end of the year and open to the public in the fall of 2018.