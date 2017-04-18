Suspects Arrested In Deadly Jersey City Shooting Due In Court

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Jersey City that also left a 10-year-old girl wounded are due in court on Tuesday.
Corey Pickett, 21, and Jonathan Ferrera, also 21, face murder, attempted murder, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension and weapons charges, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Van Nostrand Avenue.
Jimmy Gregory, 19, was killed. Authorities said the 10-year-old girl was shot in the torso while sitting in a nearby vehicle.
“I thought my child was dead in the car. I didn’t turn around, I thought both my kids was dead. I told them to duck, but didn’t hear anything,” the girls’ mother, Rasheda Albright, said.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said plainclothes Jersey City police officers were in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to chase down the suspects. Two guns were also recovered, police said.
The girl was treated at the scene before being taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s website. All information will be kept confidential.