LISTEN: Mike Francesa, Caller Debate About Joe Girardi

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa and a caller got into a fiery debate Tuesday about whether Joe Girardi is a good manager.
Frank in Waterbury — apparently annoyed that Girardi sat Greg Bird on Monday night against the White Sox, a day after the first baseman went 3-for-3 with a homer against St. Louis — called the Yankees’ skipper a “micromanager” and said “he does dumb things.”
MORE: Mike & Mad Dog ’30 For 30′ Documentary To Air July 13
Francesa stuck up for the manager, noting that he’s one of the best in baseball when it comes to managing his pitching staffs.
“You are so lost with Girardi, it’s ridiculous,” Francesa said. “Here’s how you know you are: He would be out of work one second (before) he would have a job.”
To listen to the exchange, click on the audio player below.