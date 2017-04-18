4/18 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
It will remain mostly sunny through this afternoon with a light breeze out of the northeast/southeast. Expect highs to be a little cooler than yesterday in the low and mid 60s.
Tonight will remain mostly clear with a little more cloud cover towards daybreak. Temps will fall into the mid 40’s or so by then.
Tomorrow’s a generally more cloudy day, but it looks like the bulk of the shower activity holds off — just a slight chance late. Highs tomorrow will be below normal in the mid 50s or so.
As for Thursday, it looks we’ll see a little rain activity through midday with a lull into the afternoon.
