4/18 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 18, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

It will remain mostly sunny through this afternoon with a light breeze out of the northeast/southeast. Expect highs to be a little cooler than yesterday in the low and mid 60s.

nu tu tri state travel 2 3 4/18 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will remain mostly clear with a little more cloud cover towards daybreak. Temps will fall into the mid 40’s or so by then.

Tomorrow’s a generally more cloudy day, but it looks like the bulk of the shower activity holds off — just a slight chance late. Highs tomorrow will be below normal in the mid 50s or so.

nu tu temperature trend 4/18 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Thursday, it looks we’ll see a little rain activity through midday with a lull into the afternoon.

Check back for updates!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia