Police: Man Posed As NYPD Detective, Made Unauthorized Purchases Using Woman’s Credit Card

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video in hopes of catching a man they say impersonated an NYPD detective and made unauthorized purchases with a woman’s credit cards.
The 29-year-old victim was in the vicinity of 121 Saint Mark’s Place in the East Village around 11 p.m. on Saturday November 19 when she realized her wallet and cellphone were missing, authorities say. She went home and called 911.
The next morning, she received a call from a man claiming to be an NYPD detective. The man said he arrested the person who stole her property, police say.
Authorities say he then asked the woman for the code to access her cellphone, saying he needed to review the call history.
Soon after she complied, her cellphone was turned off and several unauthorized purchases were made with her credit cards, police say.
