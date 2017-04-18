As Burglaries Spike, Recent Incidents Have Park Slope Residents On Alert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A string of break-ins had Park Slope residents on alert, Tuesday night.
Police said the latest two happened Monday, in a building off of Sterling Place.
The suspect got in through a fire escape, and took off with some jewelry.
Residents have been urged to lock windows and doors when they leave.
“I was like what? Over here? Are you for real? Yes, I’m very concerned,” Denise Zeigler-Simpson said.
“It makes me uncomfortable, of course, I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 33 years,” Michael Fram said.
NYPD statistics have shown a more than 50 percent spike in burglaries in the Park Slope area in 2017.