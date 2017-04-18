Pedro Hernandez To Be Sentenced In 1979 Etan Patz Missing-Child Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The man convicted of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz is set to learn his punishment in one of America’s most notorious missing-child cases.

Pedro Hernandez’s sentencing is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Hernandez’s first trial in 2015 ended in a hung jury, but the 56-year-old was found guilty in the second trial of the case in February.

“I’m really grateful that this jury finally came back with what I have known for a long time,” Etan’s father, Stan Patz, said at the time. “That this man, Pedro Hernandez, is guilty of doing something really terrible so many years ago.”

Etan disappeared in 1979 as he walked to his school bus stop in downtown Manhattan. He was among the first missing children pictured on milk cartons, and the anniversary of his May 25 disappearance became National Missing Children’s Day.

No trace of him has ever been found.

Hernandez worked at a convenience shop by the bus stop. He wasn’t a suspect until police got a tip in 2012. The Maple Shade, New Jersey, man then confessed to luring Etan into a SoHo bodega where he worked, promising him a soda.

His lawyers have argued that he’s mentally ill and his admissions were false.

They also filed a motion to throw out the conviction, arguing jurors who knew members of the first jury were in the courtroom audience and may have swayed their decision. The judge rejected the motion.

“Unfortunately in the end, we don’t believe this will resolve the story of what happened to Etan,” defense attorney Harvey Fishbein said.

The attorneys have vowed to appeal.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)