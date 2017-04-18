Police Sources: Man Slashed On Queens A Train Platform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police sources say a 31-year-old man was slashed following an argument with a man and a woman on a subway platform in Queens Tuesday afternoon.
The victim got into an argument with a 25-year-old black man and a woman in her 20’s around 4:20 p.m. on the A train platform at the Beach 90th Street subway station in Rockaway Beach, according to police sources.
The male suspect proceeded to slash the victim in the face, arm, and thigh with a razor before running off with the woman eastbound on Rockaway Avenue.
Police sources say the alleged assailant was last seen wearing a red and blue jacket.
The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
At this time it isn’t clear what sparked the argument between the two parties.
The investigation is ongoing.