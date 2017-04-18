Sources: Police Question Suspect After 2 Workers Shot Inside Brooklyn Deli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in police custody being questioned in connection with a shooting at a Brooklyn deli Tuesday morning, sources tell CBS2.
The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Famous Deli & Grocery on Hicks Street near Mill Street in Red Hook.
Sources say a customer came in and started arguing with people inside the deli, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
A deli worker, describing what he saw play out on surveillance video, said the man shot a 52-year-old employee in the knee. Then another employee, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the back as he jumped over the counter to help his co-worker, Bauman reported.
“The guy who shot them, he went inside a car and grabbed a gun, come back shot the guy in the deli first and then he kept shooting. Heartbreaking, it’s bad,” one witness said.
The gunman ran off, but police said they quickly caught up with who they believe to be the shooter and recovered his gun, Bauman reported.
Sources said the 33-year-old victim is in critical condition at Lutheran Hospital and the other victim is recovering at Methodist Hospital.