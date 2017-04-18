‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Breaking Down NYCFC’s Win Over Philadelphia

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s first road win of the year, a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia.
The guys also debate the magnitude of Sunday’s match vs. Orlando City, as well as talk about Patrick Vieira, the “mindfielder”; the Video Assistant Referee (VAR); and more.
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.
Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75