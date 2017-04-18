Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of NYC Jogger Due In Massachusetts Court

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man arrested in connection with the death of a Google employee near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer is due in court.
Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the Aug. 7 death of New York City resident Vanessa Marcotte.
The body of the 27-year-old Google account manager was found in the woods after she didn’t return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles west of Boston.
Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.
They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time. He’s been in custody since his Friday arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
When asked why there hadn’t been any murder charges levied against the suspect, Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Jr. said that part of the investigation “is still being actively worked.”
Marcotte’s murder was part of a string of female jogger deaths in the summer of 2016, including the killing of 30-year-old Howard Beach runner Katrina Vetrano.
