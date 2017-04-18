CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of NYC Jogger Due In Massachusetts Court

April 18, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Angelo Colon-Ortiz, Vanessa Marcotte

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man arrested in connection with the death of a Google employee near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer is due in court.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the Aug. 7 death of New York City resident Vanessa Marcotte.

The body of the 27-year-old Google account manager was found in the woods after she didn’t return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles west of Boston.

Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.

They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time. He’s been in custody since his Friday arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

When asked why there hadn’t been any murder charges levied against the suspect, Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Jr. said that part of the investigation “is still being actively worked.”

Marcotte’s murder was part of a string of female jogger deaths in the summer of 2016, including the killing of 30-year-old Howard Beach runner Katrina Vetrano.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia