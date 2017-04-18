Earth Day Celebrations Get An Early Start In Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Earth Day isn’t until Saturday, but the celebrations started Tuesday in New York City.
A festival in Union Square features dozens of exhibitors — including Toyota — whose display includes the WCBS Prius Prime mobile studio, part of WCBS 880’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Reporter Peter Haskell was at the early kick off to Earth Day with more than three dozen companies and groups showing off concepts and products that are environmentally friendly.
For example, the United War Veterans Council diverts clothing from landfills. Deb Menick runs their recycling program.
“So we collect all types of clothing; men’s, women’s, children’s, also small household items,” she said. “They are sold in large thrift stores in the greater New York area and the proceeds go to the United War Veterans Council.”
Menick said last year alone they collected 12 million pounds of clothing.