CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Yankees Fall To White Sox As Winning Streak Ends At 8 Games

April 18, 2017 9:54 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1 Tuesday night to stop New York’s eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits — all infield singles — and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander, who threw just 88 pitches, retired his first 12 batters before Starlin Castro’s infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth.

David Robertson relieved with a 4-0 lead and two on in the ninth. He loaded the bases with a walk to Jacoby Ellsbury, then struck out Matt Holliday. Robertson forced in a run with a walk to Castro, then got Aaron Judge to ground into a forceout for his fourth save, ending a game that breezed by in just 2 hours, 16 minutes.

On the 94th anniversary of the first game at original Yankee Stadium across 161st Street, the Yankees lost for the first time in eight home games this season.

Severino (1-1) was dominant for much of the night, throwing his fastball at up to 99 mph. He allowed just three hits in a career-high eight innings, struck out 10 and walked none. But two of the hits were homers, and three of the four runs off him were earned.

Leury Garcia reached down to drive a 96 mph pitch into the Yankees bullpen in the third for his first home run this season.

Chicago made it 4-0 in the seventh after Tim Anderson singled, just the second ball the White Sox hit out of the infield. Melky Cabrera hit a double-play ball to shortstop Pete Kozma, who allowed the grounder to glance off his glove for an error.

Cleanup hitter Jose Abreu, just 8 for 49 (.163) at the plate this year, popped up a bunt to the catcher, and Avisail Garcia sent a hanging slider into the visitors bullpen in left-center.

THIRD GARCIA

Willy Garcia hit a two-run homer for Charlotte against Pawtucket, a day after he was optioned to Chicago’s Triple-A team.

BRONX CHEERS

Ex-Yankee Melky Cabrera was booed when he caught Greg Bird’s fly to left ending the second inning. He made a motion to throw the ball into the seats, then stopped and ran back to Chicago’s dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier says he is recovering from his stomach illness, which has limited him to two games since April 11. “We’re going to take it slow with him. He looks like he’s lost a little bit of weight,” manager Rick Renteria said. … Renteria (knee inflammation) said he was down to using one crutch and will have an MRI. “I had the meniscus removed back in ’77,” he said. … C Geovany Soto (right elbow inflammation) threw Monday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday and could be activated then or shortly after, GM Rick Hahn said. … LHP Carlos Rodon (bursitis in left biceps) and RHP Jake Petricka (lat strain) still haven’t thrown off a mound and there’s no timetable for their return, according to Hahn. There also is not a timetable for OF Charlie Tilson (stress reaction in right foot), who got out of his walking boot Monday. … RHP Juan Minaya (right abdominal strain) is throwing batting practice and could start a rehab assignment in the next week.

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) lined a single to center and struck out against RHP Nick Rumbelow (Tommy John surgery) in a simulated game. Gregorius, likely to start an injury rehabilitation assignment Friday at Class A Tampa, also hit three liners to center off RHP Branden Pinder (Tommy John surgery) during 10 pitches of batting practice. Gregorius could rejoin the Yankees during their next homestand. … SS Gleyber Torres was scratched at Double-A Trenton due to right shoulder soreness.

UP NEXT

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 8.36 ERA) starts Wednesday’s series finale for New York, and RHP Dylan Covey (0-0, 1.69) goes for Chicago. The 25-year-old Covey allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings at Minnesota in his big league debut Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia