’30 With Murti’ Podcast: Rich Eisen Discusses Yankees Memories, NFL Draft

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Rich Eisen has been the lead anchor on NFL Network since its launch in 2003 and is the host of the nationally syndicated “Rich Eisen Show.”
Originally from Staten Island, Rich is a lifelong Yankees fan. In the latest “30 With Murti,” Rich talks about his favorite Yankees memories, some of which came as a youngster, while others came while holding a media credential.
Rich also gives us a little insight into the NFL Draft production. This year’s event takes place in Philadelphia April 27-29, and Rich will once again host NFL Network’s coverage.
Here is the latest “30 With Murti.” Don’t forget to check out last week’s episode with Cal Ripken Jr. as well.
