’30 With Murti’ Podcast: Rich Eisen Discusses Yankees Memories, NFL Draft

April 19, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: 30 With Murti, New York Yankees, NFL Draft, Rich Eisen, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Rich Eisen has been the lead anchor on NFL Network since its launch in 2003 and is the host of the nationally syndicated “Rich Eisen Show.”

Originally from Staten Island, Rich is a lifelong Yankees fan.  In the latest “30 With Murti,” Rich talks about his favorite Yankees memories, some of which came as a youngster, while others came while holding a media credential.

Rich also gives us a little insight into the NFL Draft production. This year’s event takes place in Philadelphia April 27-29, and Rich will once again host NFL Network’s coverage.

Here is the latest “30 With Murti.”  Don’t forget to check out last week’s episode with Cal Ripken Jr. as well.

If you missed any of our previous episodesyou can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.

Follow Sweeny on Twitter at @YankeesWFAN, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia