Transit Alert: Signal Problem Creates Delays On 7-Train Between Queens And Manhattan | Live Video

7 Train Service Resumes With Extensive Delays

April 19, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: 7 Trains, CitiField

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 7 train service has resumed between Manhattan and Queens, but riders should expect delays in both directions.

Services were previously suspended in both directions between 34th Street-Hudson Yard in Manhattan and Flushing-Main Street in Queens due to a signal problem.

 

Passengers are advised to find alternate routes. Those heading to the New York Mets’ game at CitiField will likely be impacted.

The LIRR said it is cross-honoring tickets for service between Queens and Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia