7 Train Service Resumes With Extensive Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 7 train service has resumed between Manhattan and Queens, but riders should expect delays in both directions.
Services were previously suspended in both directions between 34th Street-Hudson Yard in Manhattan and Flushing-Main Street in Queens due to a signal problem.
Passengers are advised to find alternate routes. Those heading to the New York Mets’ game at CitiField will likely be impacted.
The LIRR said it is cross-honoring tickets for service between Queens and Manhattan.