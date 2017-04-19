Breaking: Bill O'Reilly Will Not Return To Fox News Channel | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

America Slaps Up A High-Five For A Good Cause

April 19, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: High-Five Challenge

Prefer to celebrate a different kind of high on 4/20? The third Thursday in April is National High Five Day — #NH5D — and this year the event aims at benefiting arts and athletics for children suffering from chronic illnesses.

Started by a group of college students back in 2002, the day encourages everyone to high five friends, co-workers and strangers.

This year #NH5D is launching the #High5Challenge to raise money to provide arts and athletics to kids with chronic illnesses.

Got a #NH5D moment to share? Go to our CBS New York page to let us know, or just use the hashtags #CBSNewYork and ##NH5D.

For more info about the charities involved with this event check out nationalhighfiveday.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia