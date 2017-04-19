America Slaps Up A High-Five For A Good Cause

Prefer to celebrate a different kind of high on 4/20? The third Thursday in April is National High Five Day — #NH5D — and this year the event aims at benefiting arts and athletics for children suffering from chronic illnesses.
Started by a group of college students back in 2002, the day encourages everyone to high five friends, co-workers and strangers.
This year #NH5D is launching the #High5Challenge to raise money to provide arts and athletics to kids with chronic illnesses.
For more info about the charities involved with this event check out nationalhighfiveday.com.