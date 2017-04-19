Boomer & Carton: Rangers Right Ship, Miserable Mets, Yanks Will Be OK

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Predictably, we had ourselves a happy Boomer on Wednesday morning, just hours after his beloved Rangers actually won a game played at Madison Square Garden.
The Blueshirts evened their first-round series against the Canadiens with a 2-1 victory in Game 4.
As for the baseball locals, the Yankees saw their eight-game win streak halted by the White Sox, while the Mets’ struggles continued with a 10-inning loss to the Phillies.
And there you have it. There was plenty for Boomer and his radio partner/BFF, Craig, to talk about.