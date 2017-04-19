Illegal Pot Growing Operation Discovered In Bronx Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation, and a long sought after suspect is now in custody.
The elaborate setup was found in a home on Fowler Avenue in Morris Park around 2 p.m. Wednesday as officers from the 49th precinct carried out a search warrant.
On the upper floor of the home, police say they found four grow rooms filled with marijuana plants of different ages supported by an elaborate setup of air filtration, irrigation systems, heat lamps, and temperature control systems.
Authorities say the suspect bypassed the home’s electrical meter and may have stolen upwards of $90,000 worth of power from Con Edison to support the illegal grow.
An estimated 50 pounds of marijuana were seized in the Wednesday raid.
Police say they had been looking for the suspect for four years after he repeatedly failed to report to his parole officer.
He was arrested and charged with marijuana possession, with additional charges for the electrical theft likely.