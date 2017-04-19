CBS2 Exclusive: Mom Of Boy Allegedly Assaulted By Brooklyn Principal Speaks Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn elementary school principal has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old student.

Police say Machael Spencer-Edwards, 42, principal of P.S. 202 in East New York, was caught on video taking the child from the school cafeteria last month after he forgot to remove his hoodie, which is against school policy, CBS2 reported.

Spencer-Edwards allegedly slapped the boy across the face and kicked him in the stomach, CBS2 reported.

The child suffered pain and bruising, according to a criminal complaint.

“He lifted up his shirt, his stomach was green and blue, he showed me his back and then after that I said OK, I called his father, I explained to his father what happened,” the student’s mother, Shema McKenzie, told CBS2 in an exclusive interview.

The boy allegedly hit a school staff member, but the mother said she was not notified until days later.

McKenzie said the principal denied hitting her son.

Spencer-Edwards was arrested around noon Tuesday after an investigation.

The Department of Education said Spencer-Edwards has been removed from the school and reassigned away from students.

“This alleged behavior is deeply disturbing, and has no place in our schools,” the department said in a statement. “We are providing additional guidance and ongoing support to the school community.”

Spencer-Edwards will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.