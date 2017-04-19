Christie Mum On Axed Rail Project, Pushes For Gateway Project Funding

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Recent train disruptions in New York have focused attention on a rail tunnel project shut down by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 2010 that would be nearing completion now.

At a news conference Wednesday to urge more federal funding for a new tunnel, the Republican governor didn’t answer questions on the matter. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker bristled that it’s past time to assign blame.

“That’s done, that’s history,” Booker said. “And I hate that I have to revisit that all the time,” Booker said.

Christie killed the original project over cost overrun concerns.

It would have added a second tunnel to augment the current, 110-year-old tunnel.

The recent train derailments at Penn Station highlighted the need for major work to the area’s infrastructure. Half a million people travel through Penn Station each week.

As Christie spoke about the importance of new rail tunnels Wednesday, protesters were also on the scene, holding up signs that read “hypocrite,” and “resist Trump.”

“You know I’ve already spoken to the President about this,” Christie said. “So the President’s well aware of my point of view on this project.”

One protester believes Christie is to blame, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“He’s cut the very money that would have made a huge difference on a multitude of issues in our state,” she said.

Funding for the current Gateway tunnel project could be in jeopardy under President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget.

The $20 billion project rebuilds the portal bridge over the Hackensack River and adds two tunnels under the Hudson, allowing Amtrak to repair the existing tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

According to officials, the section carries around 450 Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT commuter trains daily.

“Without supporting the modernization and expansion of our system, the federal government would effectively stifle economic growth and lessen the quality of life in America’s most densely populated and economically productive region,” the Christie administration said in a statement Wednesday.

Christie and Booker say they’ve invited new Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for a visit.

“I absolutely will continue to speak my mind on this both publicly and privately,” Christie said.

In 2015, federal officials and Amtrak said they would be responsible for financing half of the project, while New York and New Jersey covered the rest.

