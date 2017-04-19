Under NY Law, Insurance Companies Now Required To Cover Fertility Treatments For All Women

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –– Under New York law, insurance companies are now responsible to provide coverage for fertility treatment to all women regardless of sexual orientation or marital status, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.
Prior to the announcement, coverage only included women trying to conceive naturally.
“In New York, we firmly believe that everyone, no matter who they are, deserves the right to control their own bodies and make their own reproductive health decisions,” Cuomo said. “All women who wish to have a child are entitled to insurance coverage for fertility treatment regardless of their sexual orientation or marital status, just as all women have the right to reproductive choice and to decide if and when to start a family, and New York will always stand up to protect and preserve those rights.”
These initiatives are part of a series of actions by Cuomo to champion women’s rights, known as “New York’s Promise to Women: Ever Upward.”
New York is currently one of just 15 states to mandate that insurers cover infertility costs.