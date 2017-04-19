Ex-NYPD Sergeant Gets 28 Years Prison In Child Porn Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A former New York Police Department sergeant has been sentenced to prison after prosecutors say he convinced women to sexually abuse babies and young children and help him make pornography.
Alberto Randazzo was sentenced to 28 years Wednesday by federal Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.
Randazzo pleaded guilty last July to conspiring to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography.
Prosecutors say Randazzo’s then-girlfriend contacted police internal affairs investigators in February 2013 after she finding Randazzo’s emails contained homemade child pornography.
Prosecutors presented evidence that at least five women he’d met online sexually abused children to satisfy Randazzo’s sexual desires. Prosecutors say the victims ranged in age from a few months to eight years old.
Two women have pleaded guilty to charges in the case. A third awaits trial.
