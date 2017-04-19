Subway Sandwich Shop Latest Target In String Of Knifepoint Robberies On Long Island, Police Say

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating yet another knifepoint robbery on Long Island after police said a sandwich shop was targeted in Holbrook in Suffolk County.

Police said a man armed with a knife walked into the Subway shop Tuesday and demanded cash. An employee pressed an emergency alarm and the suspect ran off before police could apprehend him, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Investigators believe it’s the same suspect who is wanted for other robberies in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

He’s struck 14 times since February, robbing chain stores like Carvel, Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts, while carrying a machete or a knife.

“As far as frustration goes, we try to solve every one and we would like nothing better than to have a successful conclusion to this investigation,” said Suffolk County police Sgt. James Madden.

Andrew Liu’s Carvel store in Westbury was robbed on March 27.

“It’s kind of frightening but considering it’s been going on, I kind of suspected something might happen,” Liu said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t.”

Barbara Saladino’s ice cream shop in Ronkonkoma was also held up at knifepoint earlier this month.

“He’s coming in to do bad things. You don’t know how you’re going to react and it’s just a horrible situation,” she said. “We want it to go away.”

As police continue their search for the man responsible, they are asking store clerks not to be heroic. If the suspect walks in, give him what he wants.

“You don’t challenge these individuals,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini. “Let us do our job. The best thing you can do for law enforcement at this moment is be as observant as possible.”

No store clerks have been injured in any of the robberies.