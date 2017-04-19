CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Subway Sandwich Shop Latest Target In String Of Knifepoint Robberies On Long Island, Police Say

April 19, 2017 5:55 AM

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating yet another knifepoint robbery on Long Island after police said a sandwich shop was targeted in Holbrook in Suffolk County.

Police said a man armed with a knife walked into the Subway shop Tuesday and demanded cash. An employee pressed an emergency alarm and the suspect ran off before police could apprehend him, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Investigators believe it’s the same suspect who is wanted for other robberies in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

He’s struck 14 times since February, robbing chain stores like Carvel, Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts, while carrying a machete or a knife.

“As far as frustration goes, we try to solve every one and we would like nothing better than to have a successful conclusion to this investigation,” said Suffolk County police Sgt. James Madden.

Andrew Liu’s Carvel store in Westbury was robbed on March 27.

“It’s kind of frightening but considering it’s been going on, I kind of suspected something might happen,” Liu said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t.”

Barbara Saladino’s ice cream shop in Ronkonkoma was also held up at knifepoint earlier this month.

“He’s coming in to do bad things. You don’t know how you’re going to react and it’s just a horrible situation,” she said. “We want it to go away.”

As police continue their search for the man responsible, they are asking store clerks not to be heroic. If the suspect walks in, give him what he wants.

“You don’t challenge these individuals,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini. “Let us do our job. The best thing you can do for law enforcement at this moment is be as observant as possible.”

No store clerks have been injured in any of the robberies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia