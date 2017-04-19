Livery Cab Driver Robbed, Stabbed By Passenger In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A livery cab driver is recovering in the hospital Wednesday after police say he was robbed and stabbed by a passenger in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
Police say it happened near the corner of Crotona Park East and Prospect Avenue, where 32-year-old Alex Acosta was found with knife wounds to his neck and shoulder.
Fernando Mateo runs the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.
“When the passenger saw that Mr. Acosta had his money in the center console of his vehicle, quite visible, the passenger at that point instead of paying for the ride found a knife and slashed Alex Acosta,” he told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon.
The father of two is said to have lost a lot of blood and is currently in critical but stable condition.
Police are searching for the suspect — described as a black male last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt — who fled into a nearby park with $40.
The taxi federation is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.