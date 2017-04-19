Breaking: Bill O'Reilly Will Not Return To Fox News Channel | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Brooklyn Man Accused Of Repeatedly Stalking, Harassing Malia Obama

April 19, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Malia Obama, Stalker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emotionally disturbed Brooklyn man has undergone a psychiatric evaluation for allegedly stalking and harassing Malia Obama.

On April 18, Secret Service agents went to the NYPD precinct in Tribeca to report multiple harassing incidents involving the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama.

According to the Secret Service, on April 10, Jair Nilton Cardosa, 30, went to the fourth floor of the Tribeca office where Obama was working as an intern, put a sign on a window and repeatedly yelled to her asking her to marry him.

The two Secret Service agents assigned to Obama’s detail told him to leave.

On April 12, Cardosa followed Obama out of a different office in Tribeca where she is also working as an intern and was stopped by two Secret Service Agents. Those agents identified Cardosa as the same man who tried to enter the White House on several previous occasions.

Again, he was sent away without law enforcement action.

On April 13, Secret Service agents went to Cardosa’s apartment on Flatbush Avenue to interview him.

They determined him to be emotionally disturbed and was taken to Kings County hospital for a psych evaluation.

None of the previous alleged stalking incidents were reported to the NYPD until Tuesday.

Cardosa has not been charged but harassment and stalking charges are being considered by the NYPD.

Comments

One Comment

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Why was there never any “law enforcement action?”

    Reply | Report comment |

