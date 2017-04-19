New Jersey Grandfather Facing Deportation Gets One-Year Stay

April 19, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Catalino Guerrero

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey grandfather facing deportation to Mexico has received a reprieve.

Customs officials in Newark have approved a one-year stay of removal for 59-year-old Catalino Guerrero of Union City.

He entered the country illegally 26 years ago and was first ordered deported in 2009.

ICE has been giving him temporary stays ever since.

Guerrero, who owns a home and pays taxes, tried to become a citizen years ago but he accidentally applied for asylum instead.

In a statement after Guerrero was granted the stay, Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker said they are relieved and pleased.

There was concern Guerrero wouldn’t get another reprieve when President Donald Trump took office.

The Trump administration has said its priority is to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

