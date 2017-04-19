Prison Official: Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Dead After Hanging Self In Cell

MILFORD, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, has committed suicide in prison, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said Wednesday.
Hernandez was discovered hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., authorities said.
State prison officials say Hernandez used a bed sheet to hang himself from a cell window. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. His death comes five days after he was found not guilty of killing two men in 2012.
