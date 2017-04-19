WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Interrupts Sean Spicer’s Press Briefing

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Always the clown, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his arrival at the White House on Wednesday by crashing Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s daily briefing.
Gronk slid open a door in the briefing room and asked, “Sean, you need some help?”, drawing laughter from the press corps.
“I think I got this, but thank you,” replied Spicer, who is a Patriots fan.
“How cool was that?,” added Spicer.
President Donald Trump is hosting Gronkowski and his teammates to congratulate them on their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons in February. However, the most famous Patriot of all, quarterback Tom Brady, didn’t make the trip, saying he had to tend to a “personal family matter.”