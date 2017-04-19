WATCH: Roger Clemens Suggests Bribery May Have Been Involved In Mitchell Report

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a decade after the Mitchell Report rocked Major League Baseball, Roger Clemens is still fighting back — and levying some pretty serious allegations in the process.

“It’s shameful what Mitchell did,” the ex-Yankee told “Undeniable with Joe Buck” in an episode set to air Wednesday night on the Audience Network. “I passed every test. I opened up my life to them. I told them come check whatever you want. They spent a lot of our taxpayers dollars.”

The Mitchell Report, which followed an investigation commissioned by Major League Baseball and led by former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, accused Clemens of repeatedly receiving injections of an anabolic steroid from his former trainer, Brian McNamee.

The seven-time Cy Young winner, who insists he’s innocent, suggested Mitchell might have been involved in bribery.

“I’d like to find out if (Congressman Henry) Waxman had a referral fee from Mitchell,” Clemens said. “I think Mitchell got paid, before my name got put in there, I think he got paid close to $40 million. It was nothing short than a ‘Jerry Springer Show.'”

Waxman was the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2007-09. He called for the 2005 congressional hearings on PED use in baseball.

“We did it the right way,” Clemens said. “We wanted to deal with facts, and we dealt with facts, and we found out just through spending a little money about who these people are and who these accusers are who came into our lives.

“What I know now is I should have set my wallet on the table because that’s all it was, was about money.”

The PED allegations have so far cost Clemens a spot in baseball’s Hall of Fame. He received support from 54.1 percent of Hall voters this year, up from 45.2 percent the year before. Seventy-five percent is needed for enshrinement.