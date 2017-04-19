Brooklyn Pedestrian Bridge To Reopen With A Little Less Bounce After Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bouncy pedestrian bridge connecting Brooklyn Heights to Brooklyn Bridge Park is set to reopen Wednesday.
The 450-foot wooden Squibb Park Bridge was shut down for repairs in August 2014.
At the time, the bridge had started to sway from side to side and was deemed too bouncy.
The bridge cost $5 million to build and was a long-awaited addition to Brooklyn Heights.
The walkway, which opened in the spring of 2013, was designed to have a slight bounce, but overtime the bouncing became more pronounced.
The bridge is expected to be less bouncy following $2.5 million in repairs.