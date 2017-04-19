Yankees End Homestand On A High Note With Win Over White Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a long homer, Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 Wednesday night to wrap a superb homestand.

New York went 8-1 in its first stretch at Yankee Stadium this season, its most wins in a homestand since going 9-1 from July 17-26, 2009.

Judge followed Starlin Castro’s three-run shot in the fifth with his 448-foot drive for the Yankees’ first back-to-back homers of the season. Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks also went deep to give New York a season high four home runs.

Dylan Covey (0-1) got knocked around in his second major league start, allowing eight runs, 10 hits and three homers over five innings.

A night after totaling four hits — none that left the infield — in a 4-1 loss to Chicago, the Yankees battered Covey early. New York got five hits the first time through the order, all on line drives to the outfield.

That included Headley’s homer, a two-run shot into the Yankees bullpen in right-center. Headley entered with a major league-leading .519 on-base percentage, and manager Joe Girardi moved him up to second in the order for this game.

Castro went deep into the visiting bullpen in left field for his third homer this season, and Judge followed with a soaring shot that landed more than halfway up the bleachers in left field.

Statcast measured Judge’s hit at 115.5 mph, the fourth-hardest hit homer this season. That shot put a jolt through frigid Yankee Stadium, where fans hid beneath big coats and later umbrellas when a light rain began in the eighth inning.

Tanaka (2-1) built off getting his first win of the season Friday against St. Louis. The right-hander induced 10 groundouts, struck out six and allowed six hits and two walks, lowering his ERA from 8.36 to 6.00.

Jose Abreu had three hits, including an RBI double in the fourth for Chicago.

Hicks got his first-career pinch-homer in the eighth inning. He has four homers in 10 games this season, already halfway to his total in 123 games last season.

Bryan Mitchell was perfect over 1 1/3 innings for New York on his 26th birthday, and Tommy Layne finished.

Covey was trying to become the first White Sox starter to get his first win at Yankee Stadium since Bob Cain on May 4, 1950, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

EARNING THE STRIPES

New York, led by its group of Baby Bombers, is 10-5 to start the season after going 8-14 last April. The Yankees have the major leagues’ best home winning percentage since July 17, 2016, at .702 (33-14).

MASKED BANDIT

White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera dove to take a hit from Jacoby Ellsbury in the first inning. Cabrera was wearing a ski mask with the first-pitch temperature at 46 degrees.

LAUGHS IN TRANSLATION

Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana returned a favor to Jimmy Fallon, teaching “The Tonight Show” host a few Spanish phrases in an appearance Tuesday night. Quintana said he learned English by watching Fallon’s show. The Colombian pitcher taught Fallon how to introduce himself in Spanish, to tell people he hosts “The Tonight Show,” and to ask others “Can you pay for my thong?”

GOLD FOR GARDNER

Brett Gardner was presented with his AL Gold Glove Award before the game. He is the first Yankees outfielder to win a Gold Glove since Bernie Williams in 2000.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier is still recovering from a stomach illness and did not play, although manager Rick Renteria said Frazier was available. He has only played twice since April 11.

Yankees: Girardi said C Gary Sanchez (right biceps strain) felt good after playing catch for the first time since going on the DL on April 8. Sanchez threw 60 feet and has been catching off a pitching machine to work out his legs. … SS Didi Gregorius (right shoulder strain) is to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Friday. … Top prospect Gleyber Torres (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the seven-day DL with Double-A Trenton.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Begin a six-game homestand Friday against Cleveland. Quintana (0-3, 6.75) is scheduled to start against Corey Kluber (1-1, 6.38).

Yankees: After a day off, the Yankees open a three-game set in Pittsburgh. CC Sabathia (2-0, 1.47) starts against rookie RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 12.15).

