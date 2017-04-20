4/20 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 20, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Clouds give way to some sun this afternoon with generally warmer conditions expected. Highs will be in the 60’s with even some 70+° readings inland.

nu tu tri state travel 14 4/20 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After a quiet start to the night, we’ll see showers and isolated storms push through the area. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 50’s or so by daybreak.

A cold front will linger nearby tomorrow, so we’ll leave in a chance of showers at this time. Expect a good amount of cloud cover with highs in the mid 60’s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight4 4/20 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Saturday, it’s looking like the nicer half of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia