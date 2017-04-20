4/20 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Clouds give way to some sun this afternoon with generally warmer conditions expected. Highs will be in the 60’s with even some 70+° readings inland.
After a quiet start to the night, we’ll see showers and isolated storms push through the area. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 50’s or so by daybreak.
A cold front will linger nearby tomorrow, so we’ll leave in a chance of showers at this time. Expect a good amount of cloud cover with highs in the mid 60’s.
As for Saturday, it’s looking like the nicer half of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60’s.