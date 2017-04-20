Police: Long Island Serial Knifepoint Robber Targets Bohemia Baskin-Robins

April 20, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Bohemia

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect wanted in more than a dozen knifepoint robberies on Long Island has struck again.

The latest incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at a Baskin-Robins on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia. Police said the man walked in armed with a knife and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled.

The holdup occurred just 24 hours after police said the same suspect robbed a Subway restaurant in Ronkonkoma.

Investigators say he’s now robbed 16 businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties since February using a knife or machete.

