Boomer & Carton: Jerry Sticks To The Script As Best He Can

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Now he won’t admit it, but we believe if Jerry Recco had his way, there would be some sort of “update anchor recognition day“ celebrated annually.
Alas, Thursday morning, WFAN’s “update maven” put on a display that would certainly make the people who decide such things take a long, hard look at the idea.
Jerry recapped a big Wednesday night for the Yankees and Mets, and then bounced around the NBA and NHL playoffs.
Make sure to call your congressman and fight for Recco’s cause.