19 Suspected Gang Members Indicted In The Bronx On Racketeering, Extortion Charges

April 20, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Sonia Rincon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 20 suspected gang members have been indicted on federal charges in the Bronx in connection with shootings, beatings and distribution of drugs, including heroin.

Within the past 24 hours, the NYPD rounded up 14 of the 19 suspects charged.

MORE: Read The Full Indictment (.pdf)

Several proclaimed their innocence to reporters as they were led in handcuffs to Homeland Security vans, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported.

Court documents said the suspects are members of one gang, which along with rival gangs is believed to be responsible for drug dealing and violence in the Edenwald and Co-Op City sections of the borough.

Among the alleged victims of their turf wars was 14-year-old Kemar Brooks who was hit by a bullet as he played tennis in Haffen Park in 2012. He was believed to be an innocent victim with no gang connection.

For now the suspected gang members are facing federal charges including racketeering, extortion, and narcotics conspiracy.

The Homeland Security’s Violent Gang Unit worked with the NYPD and Drug Enforcement Agency on the case.

More arrests are expected.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia