19 Suspected Gang Members Indicted In The Bronx On Racketeering, Extortion Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 20 suspected gang members have been indicted on federal charges in the Bronx in connection with shootings, beatings and distribution of drugs, including heroin.
Within the past 24 hours, the NYPD rounded up 14 of the 19 suspects charged.
MORE: Read The Full Indictment (.pdf)
Several proclaimed their innocence to reporters as they were led in handcuffs to Homeland Security vans, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported.
Court documents said the suspects are members of one gang, which along with rival gangs is believed to be responsible for drug dealing and violence in the Edenwald and Co-Op City sections of the borough.
Among the alleged victims of their turf wars was 14-year-old Kemar Brooks who was hit by a bullet as he played tennis in Haffen Park in 2012. He was believed to be an innocent victim with no gang connection.
For now the suspected gang members are facing federal charges including racketeering, extortion, and narcotics conspiracy.
The Homeland Security’s Violent Gang Unit worked with the NYPD and Drug Enforcement Agency on the case.
More arrests are expected.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story…