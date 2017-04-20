Brooklyn Woman Comes Home From Long Trip To Find Pregnant Pigeon Inside Her Kitchen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn woman got a big surprise when she returned home from a long trip.

Someone, or something, had made itself at home in her apartment.

A few days ago, after being on the road for two months, 33-year-old Genevieve Roman came home to her Williamsburg apartment and found she had a new roommate, or more specifically, a squatter, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reports.

“When I opened the door, I just heard like flapping and noise and banging. I could tell it was a bird,” Roman said.

Kicked back and cool, chilling in her orange pasta strainer, unannounced and uninvited, was a pigeon.

The bird apparently decided to take advantage of Roman’s ever-so-slightly ajar window and made herself at home in her new crib.

Turns out, the pigeon was pregnant.

“I was extremely shocked. I didn’t know what to think,” Roman said.

The nesting process happened, meaning, like it or not, Roman is going to need a new strainer and decide what to do with her new tenant. She told Rapoport she’s an animal lover.

“I am thinking I’m going to let her stay,” she said.

Roman named the bird Adealaide, and the two now coexist in their Williamsburg kitchen.

She said Adealaide comes and goes as she pleases, flying the coop at times through the cracked open window, but always returning to sit on her eggs.

Roman said she’s reached out to several organizations, hoping one would step up to take the eggs and put them in an incubator, but said nobody seems to care about pigeons.

“They’re just laughing at me. They were like, well if this was a falcon, it would be different,” she said.

So now the plan is to let the mother and her babies to-be remain in the crib, at least until the eggs hatch, which could be in a couple of weeks.

Despite what some might think, Roman said Adealaide is a very clean and considerate roommate, for a pigeon.

“There’s no poop. I didn’t clean up any poop for you guys,” she said.

Animal experts tell CBS2 pigeons pose only minimal health risks to humans.