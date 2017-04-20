Transit Report Card Sheds Light On Unreliable Bus Service Across 5 Boroughs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Does it seem like your bus is never on time? Interactive report cards will let you know for sure.
The Bus Turnaround Coalition released the reports which will allow riders to examine the quality of service in their neighborhoods.
You might expect to see the slowest buses in Midtown, but transit advocate Tabitha Decker said riders curse the most unreliable service in Canarsie, East New York, Harlem, and the West Village.
“If you’re a regular bus rider in those places, an unexpectedly long wait is something you experience at least once a week,” she 1010 WINS’ Al Jones.
As for the slowest bus — once again it crosses State Senator Brad Hoylman’s Manhattan district.
“That’s the M42. I like to call the M42, ‘the turtle,” he said.
You might have your own pet name for it. As for improvements, advocates and the MTA seem to agree — more bus lanes, faster fare collection, and bus priority at traffic lights.