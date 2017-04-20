Man Accused Of Knocking Down Sign, Breaking Window At Commack Church

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday with vandalizing a Long Island church back in January.
Lucas Rousso, 21, of Commack, was charged with criminal mischief Thursday, according to Suffolk County police.
He was accused of knocking down the sign at Christ the King Church in Commack, and shattering the glass window on the front door of the church with a skateboard on Jan. 26, police said.
Rousso was identified as the suspect after an investigation by Suffolk County police Fourth Squad detectives, police said.
He was due in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.