New Video Shows Violent Attack On Coney Island Boardwalk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new video of a violent attack that happened during a crowded Easter Sunday on the Coney Island boardwalk just before another incident caused panic and sent crowds running.

The new video posted online shows a crowd standing by cheering and watching as a 16-year-old boy, who appears to be lying in on the street unconscious, is kicked in the head and stomped on, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Police said the victim was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center by his mother suffering a punctured lung. The suspects were never caught.

Forty-five minutes later, crowds out enjoying the warm weather, sights and sounds of Coney Island started to scatter in fear.

“People were walking, they were trying to get out, they were climbing the fences,” said witness Ruben Suazo.

Police said people mistakenly interpreted loud noises for gunshots inside the amusement park, but what actually happened was an assault.

A 27-year-old woman was hit in the head with a glass bottle after witnesses say a group of young men caused a fight.

“After the bottle was hit in the head with a bottle, two seconds we heard about four of five shots and we seen a whole group run towards the boardwalk,” one witness said.

Because of the report of gunfire, despite it being unfounded, Luna Park shut down. People looking to enjoy the rides were either scared away or turned away at the gate.

“All the rides are closed,”one woman said. “Nothing to do. We bought tickets for nothing.”

Luna Park issued a statement on Sunday saying:

“This evening there were false reports of gun shots in Coney Island near Luna Park. This caused panic and confusion in the surrounding area. The entire Coney Island community regrets that this incident occurred. Luna Park resumed regular operation following a brief disruption.”