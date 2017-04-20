Body Of Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Found In Car In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/CBSLA.com) — A death investigation was under way in Los Angeles Thursday, after the body of 72-year-old singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was discovered in his car.
Gooding’s body was found before 1:10 p.m. Pacific Time in the 22100 block of Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, the LAPD confirmed.
According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. There were alcohol containers and drug paraphernalia in the car as well. The cause of death is under investigation.
Cuba Gooding Sr. is a New York City native, and is the father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. He was part of the 1970s Grammy-nominated soul group The Main Ingredient.
Their most famous song was the hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” released in 1972.