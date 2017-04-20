Teen Accuses Bodega Clerk Of Beating Him With Bat, Making Anti-Transgender Slur

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager claims an East Village bodega worker made an anti-transgender slur and beat him with a baseball bat.
According to police, the 18-year-old victim was trying to buy alcohol at the bodega on Avenue A on Tuesday evening when the clerk, Dia Eldeen Hassan, asked for ID.
Then the victim alleges Hassan used an anti-transgender slur, refused to make the sale and took out an aluminum baseball bat.
Police said the victim was beaten in the arms, suffering bruising.
An NYPD spokesman told WCBS 880 that the victim was trying to steal, but surveillance video shows otherwise, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.
The clerk’s colleague, who was not present at the time of the incident, said it couldn’t have happened the way the victim described. “He doesn’t speak English,” the man said of Hassan.
Hassan is charged with assault.
No hate crime charges have been filed.
The district attorney’s office said the incident is under investigation.