WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #7 — 2002-03 Devils

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from April 3-14, we asked you to vote on your favorite local teams over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters. To see the others, click here.
NEW YORK (WFAN) — Unlike their previous two championships, this one pushed the Devils to the limit on more than one occasion.
After finishing second in the Eastern Conference with 108 points during the regular season, the Devils zipped through the first two rounds of the playoffs, dropping just one game against both Boston and Tampa Bay.
MORE: #10 — 2000 Yankees | #9 — 1990 Giants | #8 — 1994-95 Devils
But things got very interesting against Ottawa in the conference finals. The Devils raced out to a 3-1 series lead, only to see the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Senators rally to force Game 7, including a 2-1 overtime win in Game 6 at Continental Airlines Arena.
However, Jamie Langenbrunner and Jeff Friesen made sure the Devils would return to the Stanley Cup Final as they combined for all the goals in a 3-2 win at the Corel Centre in the deciding game.
The championship round against Anaheim was all about holding serve at home, as that’s exactly what both teams did. New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur posted three 3-0 shutouts, including a 24-save effort in Game 7 as once again the Cup returned to the Garden State.