Women’s Groups: O’Reilly May Be Out, But Story Far From Over

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Women’s rights groups who gathered at Fox Headquarters following the news organization’s announcement that personality Bill O’Reilly would not be returning to the network following sexual harassment allegations say the story is far from over.

Pressure on the network to fire O’Reilly had been mounting since the New York Times published a detailed report earlier this month of $13 million in settlements paid to five former employees by O’Reilly and Fox News.

Another accuser came forward this week, and more than 50 major advertisers have pulled spots from his show.

Sonya Ossorio, head of the National Organization for Women’s New York chapter, says she wants to see a change in culture, starting with the Board of Directors, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

“Twelve men and one woman have not done their job, because while they had a sexual harasser go public last year, they maintained Bill O’Reilly, signed his contract and let him, a harasser with 15-years experience, continue,” Ossorio said.

“Every time that they put their profit margin over their employees, no woman or man inside that building is safe,” Melissa Byrne, of the online women’s group UltraViolet, said.

O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing. His attorney claims the host has been the target of a “brutal campaign of character assassination” and has evidence, which he didn’t immediately release, that a smear campaign is being orchestrated by “far-left organizations.”

Last year, Fox News Channel promised a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment after former Chairman Roger Ailes resigned over similar allegations

Published reports say O’Reilly is due to receive the remainder of his contract, worth as much as $25 million.

Fox announced that Tucker Carlson’s show would move to 8 p.m. to replace O’Reilly and that the panel talk show “The Five” would take Carlson’s time slot at 9 p.m.