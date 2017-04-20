Giuliani Downplays Iran Sanctions Case Against Turkish Businessman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani cited national security this week as he downplays a criminal case brought against a prominent Turkish businessman.
The businessman, Reza Zarrab, is charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. He is now Giuliani’s legal client.
In court papers unsealed late Wednesday, Giuliani says senior U.S. and Turkey officials are receptive to resolving the case. Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey said in separate affidavits that an agreement could promote U.S. security.
The papers were filed after a Manhattan U.S. District Court judge asked questions about the role Giuliani and Mukasey are playing in Zarrab’s defense.
The judge has noted that Giuliani’s law firm is a registered agent of Turkey, and both men work for firms that have represented banks in the case.
Zarrab has pleaded not guilty to charges he helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions.
He was arrested in Miami in March 2016.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)